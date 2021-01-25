Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Indies chasing 298 in bid to avoid sweep by Bangladesh

Bangladesh laid a platform for a series sweep against the West Indies after posting 297-6 on Monday in the third and final one-day cricket international.Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to a challenging total after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.Tamim scored 64 from 80 balls at the top of the order to establish the innings while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah paced the innings toward the end.

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:25 IST
West Indies chasing 298 in bid to avoid sweep by Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh laid a platform for a series sweep against the West Indies after posting 297-6 on Monday in the third and final one-day cricket international.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to a challenging total after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Tamim scored 64 from 80 balls at the top of the order to establish the innings while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah paced the innings toward the end. All three scored 64.

Shakib made a patient 51, his first half century since returning to cricket following a suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches. Bangladesh lost Liton Das without scoring in the first over before Nazmul Hossain was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 20, leaving Bangladesh at 38-2 in ninth over.

A 93-run third-wicket stand between Tamim and Shakib steadied the innings.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph broke the partnership, dismissing Tamim, and then Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim shared 72 off 58 balls for the fifth wicket to keep the scoring rate up.

Bangladesh won the first two matches by six wickets and seven wickets respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CPCL reports net loss of Rs 556.44 cr in Q3

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CPCL on Monday reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter due to lower refinery run and tax expenses.CPCL had reported a Rs 290.58 crore profit in the same period a year back, the company said ...

All qualifying education assistants to be paid for Jan 2021

The Department of Basic Education says it is working with Provincial Education Departments PEDs to ensure that all qualifying education assistants and general school assistants -- who were employed in December and have submitted all the req...

Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM

Ahead of the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful while urging the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of t...

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021