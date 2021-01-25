Left Menu
Cricket-England test success in Sri Lanka a boost for India next: Root

England's performances in sweeping the test series in Sri Lanka gives the team a major lift for their four test series in India, said victorious captain Joe Root after Monday’s second test win.

England's performances in sweeping the test series in Sri Lanka gives the team a major lift for their four test series in India, said victorious captain Joe Root after Monday’s second test win. England won by six wickets at the Galle International Stadium to add to last week’s seven wicket success over Sri Lanka but face a much more daunting task in India, where the first test in Chennai begins early next month.

"We've got a huge amount of confidence coming out of these games. We've had to manage different situations and all of that will stand us in good stead," Root told a virtual news conference. "The challenge now is to look to replicate this over and over as a team. We can look at this as a platform, as a starting position."

England overcame some nervy moments to reach their 164-run target to win the final test, getting the better of a difficult and deteriorating wicket with Dom Sibley and Joss Buttler putting together an unbeaten 75-run partnership. "Those two guys saw us home in impressive style," the captain added.

"These wins are most important for us and the most pleasing thing for me is that for large portions, we were chasing the game. "But for us to dig in and not allow them to get away from us was very impressive. But more anything the way we dealt with the pressure, both in the field and with the bat.

"We lost the toss in both games but managed to find a way to win in very difficult conditions, with very little lead up to the series as well. In the past, we've been guilty of being slow starters, be it home or away, so for us to start as well as this is really pleasing." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

