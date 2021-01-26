Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston was part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 04:54 IST
Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday.

The online round table with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston was part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions. The government is planning a fan-led review of soccer governance and new laws to hold to account social media companies for online harm. The Bill is due before Parliament this year.

"To hear players talk about the level of abuse they have faced was humbling," Dowden said in a statement. "Their input today has strengthened my resolve to bring in new laws to ensure there is much greater accountability from the social media platforms for dealing with such problems."

Carney this month deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United, while working as a television pundit, were ridiculed by the Premier League club's official account and led to a torrent of online abuse. Chelsea forward Bethany England said at the time that Carney had been subjected to "cyber bullying" and "mass online abuse for doing her job and having her opinion".

Others attending the roundtable included Watford captain Troy Deeney, former West Ham United player Anton Ferdinand and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings. England defender Mings was subjected to racist abuse during a 2019 Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria when the side's Black players were subjected to monkey chants from the crowd.

Henderson, who also played in that match, has spoken out strongly against racism and discrimination. Ferdinand's experiences, and particularly a 2011 race row with former England captain John Terry, were featured in a recent BBC documentary 'Football, Racism and Me.'

"The meeting was very important and I’m pleased that those with power and authority to enact change realise the seriousness of the abuse towards players," said Henderson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 82 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 25, down from 124 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 69 of the new cases were local inf...

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021