SAfrica stumbles to tea on 179-6 in Test return to Pakistan

South Africa's top order stumbled against the Pakistan spinners as it reached 179-6 at tea on day one Tuesday of its first test in Pakistan in more than 13 years.

Left-armer Nauman Ali, making his debut at 34, took two wickets in successive overs after lunch as Pakistan stormed back with four wickets in the middle session.

South Africa was 94-2 at lunch, and Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar were using their feet well against the spinners. But Yasir Shah brought Pakistan back when he had du Plessis caught behind on 23. Du Plessis should have been out on 14 immediately after lunch but Abid Ali couldn’t hold on to a sharp catch at forward short leg.

Nauman got into the act in his seventh and eighth overs on a pitch devoid of grass. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, who won the toss and opted to bat, tried a reckless pull on 15 and was caught at midwicket then Elgar tried a loose drive and edged into the slips on 58 after nearly three hours at 136-5.

Elgar hit nine fours and faced 106 balls.

Temba Bavuma added 43 runs with George Linde, but just before tea the diminutive Bavuma couldn’t beat a strong throw from Hasan Ali while going for a second run. Bavuma was out for 17.

Linde successfully overturned a lbw decision against him off Shah on 14 and went to the break 25 not out. Keshav Maharaj was yet to get off the mark.

South Africa started confidently.

Aiden Makram took three boundaries in one over of fast bowler Hasan Ali’s comeback test. But Makram made only 13 when Imran Butt, one of two Pakistan players on test debut, took a smart diving catch at second slip off the bowling of left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi.

Rassie van der Dussen was then run out in a mix-up with Elgar. Van der Dussen drove straight to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at midoff and was more than halfway down the pitch when he changed his mind, dropped his bat, and turned around. But he was well short and out for 17.

