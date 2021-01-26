Left Menu
Esports-F1 Pro Series champion Opmeer joins Mercedes from Alfa Romeo

Reigning Formula One esports champion Jarno Opmeer has joined Mercedes from Alfa Romeo, the team announced on Tuesday. The 20-year-old will team up with fellow Dutchman Bono Huis and Spaniard Dani Moreno, who has moved from McLaren as 2020 rookie of the year. Two times esports world champion Brendon Leigh recently departed for Ferrari. "We are here to compete at the front, in multiple disciplines and categories."

Reigning Formula One esports champion Jarno Opmeer has joined Mercedes from Alfa Romeo, the team announced on Tuesday. The 20-year-old will team up with fellow Dutchman Bono Huis and Spaniard Dani Moreno, who has moved from McLaren as 2020 rookie of the year.

Two times esports world champion Brendon Leigh recently departed for Ferrari. Opmeer started out in real track racing, competing in Formula Four and Formula Renault before making his F1 esports debut in 2019.

"We have a very strong new driver line-up with Jarno, Dani and Bono and it underlines our ambitions in the world of esports," Mercedes F1 motorsport strategy director James Vowles said in a statement. "We are here to compete at the front, in multiple disciplines and categories."

