Cricket-Wade dumped from Australia's test squad for South Africa tour

Middle order batsman Matthew Wade has been dumped from Australia's test squad for the tour of South Africa after his lean series against India. Wade will instead head to New Zealand with Australia's Twenty20 squad for a five-match series starting Feb. 22 in Christchurch.

Middle order batsman Matthew Wade has been dumped from Australia's test squad for the tour of South Africa after his lean series against India.

Wade will instead head to New Zealand with Australia's Twenty20 squad for a five-match series starting Feb. 22 in Christchurch. Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been included in the 19-man squad along with another uncapped player in Queensland paceman Mark Steketee.

Openers Will Pucovski and David Warner, and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson have all been selected despite suffering recent injuries. The Australian and South African cricket boards are yet to sign off on dates for the three-test tour as authorities in South Africa battle to contain COVID-19 infections.

Australia also released an 18-man Twenty20 squad for the New Zealand tour, which includes uncapped players Tanveer Sangha, a 19-year-old legspinner, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and paceman Riley Meredith. Test squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

