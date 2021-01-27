Left Menu
Manchester City thrash West Bromwich to go top of Premier League table

Manchester City continued their remarkable winning run as they defeated West Bromwich to go top of the Premier League table.

ANI | West Bromwich | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:14 IST
Manchester City now have 41 points from 19 games. (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City continued their remarkable winning run as they defeated West Bromwich to go top of the Premier League table. Manchester City secured a sumptuous 5-0 victory over West Bromwich here on Wednesday, taking their winning streak in the Premier League to seven.

Ilkay Gundogan scored the opening goal of the match, putting Manchester City ahead in the sixth minute. Joao Cancelo doubled the lead with a curling strike before Gundogan scored his second of the match. Riyad Mahrez made it four on the stroke of half-time with a fierce shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area. Raheem Sterling then found the back of the net, sealing the final scoreline.

With this victory, Manchester City have taken their points tally to 41, one ahead of Manchester United. Whereas, West Brom stay 19th with 11 points, six adrift of 17th-placed Brighton. Also, during the match, Phil Foden made his 100th appearance for Manchester City. He played the first 52 minutes before being replaced by Ferran Torres.

Having started 51 of his 100 games, Foden has so far scored 24 goals and is currently enjoying his best run of form, hitting the back of the net nine times already in the 2020/21 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

