Sports News Roundup: Florida offers to replace Tokyo as Olympics host; IOC's Pound wants to examine reasons for Japan public's concerns and more

Florida offers to replace Tokyo as Olympics host - state official

Florida's chief financial officer has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider relocating the 2021 Games to the Sunshine State amid speculation that Tokyo organizers may back out as hosts due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. Tokyo organizers have vowed to press ahead with the re-scheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the novel coronavirus, but Florida's Jimmy Patronis has offered an alternative option.

Olympics: IOC's Pound wants to examine reasons for Japan public's concerns

Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he wants to examine the reasons behind the Japanese public's concerns about hosting the Games this summer after recent polls showed around 80% were opposed to the event going ahead in July. While much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to the third wave of COVID-19 infections, organizers and the government have vowed to forge ahead with preparations for the postponed Games, which are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. (quad) to miss at least 4 weeks

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a severe contusion on his right quadriceps, the team announced Tuesday. An MRI confirmed the extent of the injury for Carter Jr., who will be re-evaluated next month. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 14 games during his third season with the Bulls.

NBA: Los Angeles mourns on the first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, honored the basketball legend on Tuesday in a city where the memory of his death is still fresh. The death of Bryant, who won five championships in his 20 seasons with the Lakers, stunned the sports world and led to an outpouring of emotion in the city, where the pain of his loss is matched only by the legacy he left behind.

Mo Farah confident Tokyo Games will go-ahead

Britain's multiple worlds and Olympic long-distance champion Mo Farah said the more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the greater the chance that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule. Farah, who won gold at the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, added he expected the July-August Games, postponed from last year, to take place.

Afghanistan's first female breakdancer sets sights on Paris Olympics

When 18-year old Manizha Talash joined a small but ardent breakdancing community in Afghanistan a few months ago she was the only woman, but she already aims to represent her country in one of the latest sports to be admitted to the Olympics. Dressed head to ankle in black for training, Talash wouldn't look out of place in a dance studio anywhere in the world, but in Afghanistan's conservative, Islamic society she stands out for being courageous enough to pursue her dream.

Positive COVID-19 tests linked to Australian Open downgraded to eight

The number of positive COVID-19 tests linked to the Australian Open has been downgraded to eight after authorities reclassified one of the results as previous infection, health officials said on Wednesday. "One case has been reclassified due to evidence of the previous infection, meaning there is now a total of eight positive cases related to the AO cohort," COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement.

Some athletes will resist COVID-19 vaccination, says USOPC medical chief

There may be only a one in a billion chance of failing a doping test due to the COVID-19 vaccine, but some athletes will still resist inoculation, scientists from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Tuesday. While WADA's director of sciences and international partnerships Olivier Rabin said the chances of the vaccine leading to a possible doping test failure were so vanishingly small as to be almost non-existent, USOPC medical chief Jon Finnoff said take-up would still not be universal.

Reports: Indians agree to re-sign 2B Cesar Hernandez

The Cleveland Indians have agreed to bring back the second baseman Cesar Hernandez on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, worth a reported $5 million with a club option for 2022, is pending a physical. Hernandez signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million last year.

NFL: Washington hire King as league's first Black woman assistant coach

The Washington Football Team promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach on Tuesday, making her the NFL's first full time Black female coach. King, who was an intern under Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan during the 2020 season, is the second female assistant coach in the NFL after Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

