Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: NorthEast United coach credits players for stunning win over Mohun Bagan

NorthEast United interim head coach Khalid Jamil has credited the players after his side won back-to-back games for the first time in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:23 IST
ISL 7: NorthEast United coach credits players for stunning win over Mohun Bagan
Giant killers NEUFC have defeated both Mumbai and now ATKMB. (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United interim head coach Khalid Jamil has credited the players after his side won back-to-back games for the first time in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). NorthEast United FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Goals from Luis Machado and Federico Gallego helped the Highlanders to the victory and moved them up to fifth on the league table.

Jamil was impressed with the collective effort of his side and credited his players for the win over Mohun Bagan. "We have got this win because of the players. They have worked very hard. We got this point because of a collective effort. My job is to motivate the players and they played their natural game," said Jamil at the post-match press conference

Although Mohun Bagan has been touted as the side which has one of the best defences in the league, they conceded two goals on Tuesday, only the second instance for them this season. NorthEast United coach was delighted with the hard work put in by the experienced players in his team. "It was very tough because they have a very good defensive line. We worked very hard. Because of the experience of Machado, Gallego and Khassa Camara, we have these two goals," Jamil said.

With this win, the Highlanders have equalled the points tally with fourth-placed Hyderabad FC but they are not looking too far ahead and are taking one game at a time, according to Jamil. "We are not thinking about the table right now, we are thinking about the next game. We are not taking any of the teams lightly. We are playing against a very good team [leaders Mumbai City FC] in the next match so we have to go match by match," he said.

NorthEast United will now lock horns with Mumbai City FC on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and pro...

Farmers' tractor rally: Plea in SC seeks inquiry commission to look into violence on R-Day

A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.The...

Tiktok to shut down India business

Chinese social media firm Bytedance, which owns Tiktok and Helo apps, has announced the closure of its India business following continued restrictions on its services in the country.Tiktoks global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice presid...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump, Merck keeps Dow, S&P 500 subdued

Nasdaq futures jumped on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology firms, while Dow and SP 500 futures came under pressure from a decline in Mercks shares after the drugmaker ended its COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021