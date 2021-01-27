Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly to undergo stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty: Woodlands Hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will undergo stenting on Thursday in presence of Dr Devi Shetty, the Woodlands Hospital has informed through a release.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:35 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will undergo stenting on Thursday in presence of Dr Devi Shetty, the Woodlands Hospital has informed through a release. "He had chest discomfort today and he is taken to Apollo today. Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty," Woodlands Hospital said.

An earlier medical bulletin issued by the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital said: "Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable." Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said that there was nothing to worry about and it was a routine visit.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7. After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters. On January 6, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD, and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty had said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

