Left Menu

India to clash with India A in England before Test series

PTI | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:36 IST
India to clash with India A in England before Test series

In an unusual scheduling, India will gear up for the five-Test series in England with a four-day practice game against their own 'A' side at The County Ground in Northamptonshire in July later this year.

The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England in August and September to play five Test matches, beginning with the opening game at Nottingham on August 4.

''Some of the world's finest international cricketers will be on show at The County Ground this summer as we welcome India and India A,'' Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement.

''Ahead of India's five test series against England in August, Virat Kohli’s Indian side take on India A in a four-day warmup fixture that promises to be a showcase of high-quality cricket.'' The second warm-up match is scheduled in Leicestershire on July 28.

''The Indian tour party will then travel to Leicestershire the following week for a second warmup fixture beginning the 28th of July,'' the statement said.

The second (August 12-16) and fourth Tests (September 2-6) will be held in London, while the third (August 25-29) and fifth (September 10-14) Tests are scheduled in Leeds and Manchester.

England is currently in India to play four Tests, beginning in Chennai on February 5. It will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Social media personality charged over 2016 U.S. election interference

A social media influencer with 58,000 Twitter followers was criminally charged on Wednesday with conspiring to disseminate misinformation aimed at depriving individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Douglass ...

CISF jawan on way to attend R-Day parade killed in accident

A 59-year-old Central IndustrialSecurity Force CISF jawan, who was on way to take part in aRepublic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, policesaid on Wednesday.The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city,they said.The dece...

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act.

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act....

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges truckers not to strike, eyes tax breaks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday urged truckers not to strike on Feb. 1, suggesting he could lower diesel costs with tax breaks as he seeks to head off a crushing blow to the countrys pandemic-stricken economy. Speaking in Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021