Left Menu

We weren't getting wins, so it was good to put things right: Alexander-Arnold after victory over Tottenham

After securing a 3-1 win over Tottenham, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said that it was "good to put things right" and get back to winning ways.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:52 IST
We weren't getting wins, so it was good to put things right: Alexander-Arnold after victory over Tottenham
Trent Alexander-Arnold with Roberto Firmino (Photo/ Trent Alexander-Arnold Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a 3-1 win over Tottenham, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said that it was "good to put things right" and get back to winning ways. Liverpool were witnessing a poor run of form in the Premier League, going five matches without a win. However, the team produced a stunning performance against Tottenham to take three points from the game. Alexander-Arnold said that everything clicked for them in the match.

"I think our intensity. We've been getting there in the last few games but just haven't really been scoring, but it all clicked today. It was a good place to do it as well against rivals and it's always nice to get the win," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. He also said: "At the end of the day we are a team that likes to perform well but it's a results business and we want to be getting wins. We haven't been able to get that in the last four or five games, so it was good to put things right and do it in a way like we did."

During the match, Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Sadio Mane squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range. Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, fizzing a shot into the far corner after Hugo Lloris could only parry Mane's shot into his path. Tottenham responded immediately as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with a powerful strike, taking the scoreline to 2-1. However, Liverpool managed to restore their two-goal lead with Mane's strike in the 65th minute.

Reflecting on his goal, Alexander-Arnold said he was able to influence the game like he wanted to. "I've just gambled a little bit, hoping that the 'keeper would parry it. He did and I was there to tuck it away. It's been a while since I scored and it felt good to get back on the scoresheet again. I felt good out there tonight. I felt like I was back at my best and was able to influence the game like I wanted to," he said.

The result moves Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 37 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City. Tottenham are placed in the sixth position with 33 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Saveo secures USD four million funding

Bengaluru-headquartered SaveoHealthtech Pvt. Ltd,a B2B e-commerce marketplace forpharmacies, has secured a USD four million seed round co-ledby Matrix Partners India and RTP Global, with participationfrom Incubate Fund and India Quotient.Th...

Bangladesh sends 3rd group of Rohingya refugees to island

Authorities in Bangladesh sent a third group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.The government insists the relocation plan is meant ...

Philippines to relax ban on foreign travellers from Feb 1

Manila The Philippines, January 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines will relax its ban on travellers, starting next month, from over 30 countries and regions that have confirmed cases of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, presidential spokesman...

Agriculture laws were passed in Parliament after extensive deliberations: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday lauded the central government for bringing various reforms in the agriculture sector to make it modern and beneficial for farmers. He said the three agricultural bills now laws were passed in Parliament s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021