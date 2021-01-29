Left Menu

Dominant Argentina edge out Indian Women's Hockey team 2-0

Riding on a brilliant start, taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute of the game, home team Argentina defeated the Indian Women's Hockey team 2-0 here on Friday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:29 IST
Dominant Argentina edge out Indian Women's Hockey team 2-0
India will next take on Argentina on Saturday. (Photo/ Hockey India website) . Image Credit: ANI

Riding on a brilliant start, taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute of the game, home team Argentina defeated the Indian Women's Hockey team 2-0 here on Friday. This was India's second match with the World No. 2 ranked side after matches with the Argentina Junior Women's and their 'B' teams. In the previous match, India conceded late goals resulting in a 2-3 scoreline, favouring the home team.

During the match, early pressure created by Argentina's forward line helped push India on the backfoot in the very first quarter. A foot-foul by Indian defender in the striking circle gave away a PC to the home team which was well-capitalized by the experienced squad. Silvina D'elia scored the goal, in a tactically executed PC, fetching her team a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute of play. Though India didn't let this early setback dent their spirit and worked a disciplined structure to find opportunities in the striking circle, they could not manage to breach the strong Argentinian defence to score.

"If you don't convert your opportunities, you know the other team will and that's what happened today. Our structure was much better in this match and that's why in the first two quarters we created good opportunities in the circle," Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, in a statement, about India's performance. After the early jolt, Indian defence ensured an effective formation that kept the Argentinian forward line at bay. With no goals scored in the second and third quarters by either team, the match went down to the wire with intense play being showcased in the fourth quarter of the match. It was Argentina who showed their experience as they held sway to convert opportunities. In the 54th minute, a defensive error on India's part saw them earn a PC. Agustina Albertarrio did well to convert the goal, eventually helping her team clinch a 2-0 victory.

"Argentina was very effective in their PCs and that was, for me, the deciding factor today. We feel we are getting closer to win, but small mistakes can make a huge difference in the match especially against a top-class team like Argentina," stated Marijne. India will next take on Argentina on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Sri Lanka with 'Made in India' vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Sri Lanka on Friday, a day after Indias gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reached the island nation. The drive began at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita as frontline workers fighting COV...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for its indigenous intelligent automation platform, ContelliBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...

Jain claims police prevented him, DJB chairman from supplying drinking water to protesting farmers

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claimed that the Delhi Police prevented him and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha from supplying drinking water to farmers protesting at the Singhu border.Jain and Chadha reached the Singhu border with ...

CSS Corp wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 29 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards in the best products category by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021