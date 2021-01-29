Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: No change in plan, Bairstow to join team for third and fourth Test

England's assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe said on Friday that Jonny Bairstow will join the squad after the first Test against India, but the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) media team later confirmed that the plan is still for the batsman to return for the third and fourth Test.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:23 IST
Ind vs Eng: No change in plan, Bairstow to join team for third and fourth Test
The English selectors have been criticised for not picking Jonny Bairstow for first two Tests against India.. Image Credit: ANI

England's assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe said on Friday that Jonny Bairstow will join the squad after the first Test against India, but the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) media team later confirmed that the plan is still for the batsman to return for the third and fourth Test. The England selectors and team management faced huge criticism for resting the batsman for the first two Tests against India, which will be played in Chennai. Thorpe defended the team's decision to rest Bairstow for the first two Tests given the bio-bubble situation forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every individual case is different. They are managing the amount of time in the environment. The T20 World Cup, which is coming up, got the IPL tournament as well where players gain a lot of experience. I suppose Jonny is on a white-ball contract at the moment as well but he is coming back in after the first Test back into the squad," Thorpe said in the virtual press conference. But the ECB media team later sent out a message saying: "To clarify, the plan is still for Jonny Bairstow to return for the third and fourth Test and not the second Test. Along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood." Former England captain Michael Vaughan had lashed out at England selectors for resting Bairstow as he 'plays spin well'. "Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series ... makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin is well is resting !!!! #SLvENG !!#OnOn," Vaughan had tweeted.

Earlier, Vaughan had tweeted, "The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub-continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad ... #SLvENG." Thorpe added that facing India at home will be a "real challenge" for the English team.

"India at home is a real challenge. They are playing good cricket, they have been very strong at home and they are coming at the back of the win against Australia as well. For us, it presents a real challenge. We have got some players who have not toured here and it will be learning for them," he said. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Complying with quake stability orders of court, Delhi govt, municipal bodies tell HC

The municipal bodies have told the Delhi High Court that they are complying with the judicial orders and the AAP governments notifications on ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the city.The submission by the three municipal corporat...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 i...

Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window

Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the s...

Centre ensuring self-reliance of specific families, not every Indian: Congress MP

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at the central government over its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and alleged that the Centre is only focused on ensuring the self-reliance of specific families and not every Indian. Atmarnirbhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021