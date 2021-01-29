Left Menu

Jehan helps Mumbai Falcons earn maiden F3 Asia podium

India's Jehan Daruvala secured Mumbai Falcons' maiden F3 Asia podium finish on team's debut by finishing a creditable third despite some early hiccups, here on Friday.

Jehan began fourth on the grid but had to take evasive action at the start after being cut off by a driver ahead. He then had to defend during the first lap, but recovered well and soon overtook another driver.

With a car right on his tail, Jehan could not make up further places. Another Indian Kush Maini had a forgettable race as he encountered an accident on the first lap. Kush was hit by another car on lap 1. He had to pit to change a tyre, which put him right at the back of the field. He clocked the second fastest lap of the race and will therefore would start second in Race 2 on Saturday.

