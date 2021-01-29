Left Menu

Soccer-MLS "far apart" on labour talks, sets deadline for lockout

The MLSPA said in a statement https://mlsplayers.org/news/mlspa-statement-on-proposal-to-mls on Thursday it proposed an extension to the current deal through the 2026 season that, coupled with a pact reached last June, would result in over $200 million in economic concessions. According to the union, the June talks already extended the current CBA by a year to 2025 and players have already made concessions totaling more than $150 million.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:07 IST
Soccer-MLS "far apart" on labour talks, sets deadline for lockout
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

MLS said on Friday it remains "far apart" on the terms of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and will terminate the existing pact and lock out players for the first time in league history if a new deal is not reached by midnight Thursday. Major League Soccer, whose 2021 season is due to begin on April 3, extended by one week the deadline to complete negotiations with the players' union on a new deal and is committed to regular meetings over the coming days.

"Given the impact of COVID-19 on how clubs will need to operate during pre-season, we must finalize an agreement in the coming days in order to provide teams and players adequate time to prepare for the opening of training camps," MLS said in a news release https://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2021/01/29/major-league-soccer-statement-ongoing-discussions-mlspa. "If we are unable to finalize a new CBA by 11:59 p.m. ET (0459 GMT)) on February 4, the MLS Labor Committee has voted unanimously to authorize the league to terminate the CBA and institute a lockout.

"To be clear, we are committed to getting a deal done and will make ourselves available at any time in any format to meet with the MLSPA (MLS Players Association) and players." According to MLS, it has offered to pay players 100% of their compensation in 2021 in exchange for an extension of the current CBA for two years through the 2027 season.

MLS said the two-year extension would allow the league and clubs to recover a portion of the losses incurred in 2021 as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The MLSPA said in a statement https://mlsplayers.org/news/mlspa-statement-on-proposal-to-mls on Thursday it proposed an extension to the current deal through the 2026 season that, coupled with a pact reached last June, would result in over $200 million in economic concessions.

According to the union, the June talks already extended the current CBA by a year to 2025 and players have already made concessions totaling more than $150 million. "A work stoppage at this time and in this environment would be catastrophic for the standing of MLS, both domestically and internationally," the MLSPA added. "It is our sincere hope that it can be avoided. Players are ready to play."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 held for taking bribe in Chittorgarh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a computer operator of the Labour Department in Chittorgarh on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.Premchand Kachhwa had demanded bribe of Rs 22,000 in lieu of providing a grant of Rs 2 lakh ...

Police recover envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy from blast site: Sources

An envelop addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of a minor IED blast near the mission in Delhi on Friday, sources said.They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but did not divulge an...

SAIL posts Rs 1,468-cr net profit in Q3

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,468 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of higher income.The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 343.57 crore during the same ...

'Kallu Mama' fame actor Saurabh Shukla comes up with one-man feature film

Actor Saurabh Shukla said theCOVID-induced lockdown gave him an opportunity to read andreflect, more importantly get his creative juices flowing, andhe ended up making a full-length one-man feature film where hedonned the hat of a writer, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021