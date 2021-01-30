Sports News Roundup: Raised-fist Olympian Smith to grace cover of Wheaties box; Ravens TE Nick Boyle agrees to two-year extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics: Raised-fist Olympian Smith to grace cover of Wheaties box

Former U.S. sprinter Tommie Smith, who was sent home from the 1968 Olympics after he raised a black-gloved fist on the medal podium following his triumph in the 200 metres, will be on the cover of a Wheaties cereal box. The iconic General Mills cereal brand, which for decades has been synonymous with celebrity athletes on the cover of its orange boxes, said on Friday the "racial equity trailblazer" will be honored with a limited-edition box in April.

Ravens TE Nick Boyle agrees to two-year extension

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension on Friday that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network reported it is worth a total of $13 million, with $10.5 million fully guaranteed upon signing.

India's Bopanna gets doubles boost with new Australian Open partner

India's Rohan Bopanna will emerge from his 14-day quarantine in Melbourne later on Saturday with a spring in his step after his quest for a new doubles partner for next month's Australian Open finally ended. The former doubles world number three is one of 72 players who have been confined to their hotel rooms in Melbourne after fellow passengers on the flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players

With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday. Serena Williams and Ash Barty headline two WTA tournaments - the Yarra Valley Classic and the Gippsland Trophy - which start on the Melbourne Park courts normally reserved for the Grand Slam.

No complaints but quarantine differentials were a mistake: Zverev

Alexander Zverev has no complaints about being forced into quarantine ahead of the Australian Open but believes allowing top players like Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal more salubrious isolation conditions was a mistake, the German said on Saturday. A select group of players, also including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem, enjoyed stays in higher-end Adelaide hotels for their obligatory 14 days of isolation than the rest of the players sequestered in more modest Melbourne hotels.

NFL: Mask-wearing, social distancing critical at Super Bowl, says Fauci

Mask-wearing and social distancing will be paramount at next month's Super Bowl, top U.S. infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said on Friday ahead of the National Football League's (NFL) championship game in Tampa, Florida. The NFL is nearing the finish line after a season marked by schedule changes and numerous revisions to health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 but no outright cancellations. NBA: Shaq aims to boost high school athletic programs hit by pandemic

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to assist high school sports programs derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wants other big name celebrities to join the cause. O'Neal's foundation and Icy Hot, which produces pain relief products, recently announced that 23 public high schools had been awarded "Get Game Ready" grants of various amounts. Daniel Murphy retires after 12 MLB seasons

Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday after 12 seasons. Murphy, 35, is best known for highlighting the New York Mets' surge toward the 2015 World Series by belting a homer in six consecutive playoff games. That stretch included all four games of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, and he was named MVP of that series. Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day

The Australian Open will be allowed to admit up to 30,000 fans a day, around 50% of the usual attendance, when the Grand Slam gets underway on Feb. 8, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said on Saturday. The limit will be reduced to 25,000 over the last five days of the tournament when there are fewer matches, but Pakula said the announcement would ensure some of the biggest crowds for a sporting event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Handball: Denmark, Sweden reach world championship final

Holders Denmark reached the world handball championship final with a thrilling 35-33 win over Spain to set up a highly-anticipated clash with Scandinavian neighbours Sweden who stunned more heralded France 32-26 on Friday. The Danes, who are also the Olympic title holders, prevailed in a titanic clash with European champions Spain thanks to an effervescent performance from top scorer Mikkel Hansen, who netted 12 goals.

