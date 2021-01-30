Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah emulates Kumble's action and nails it

Jasprit Bumrah is known for bowling toe crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers, but who knew the pacer can pretty much ace the bowling action of former India skipper Anil Kumble.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:35 IST
Jasprit Bumrah emulates Kumble's action and nails it
Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Anil Kumble (R). Image Credit: ANI

Jasprit Bumrah is known for bowling toe crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers, but who knew the pacer can pretty much ace the bowling action of former India skipper Anil Kumble. In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Bumrah can be seen emulating the action of Kumble and he pretty much nailed it.

"We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it," BCCI wrote as the caption. A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708). Kumble is the second bowler in the history of international cricket after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. He had achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Kumble had bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs in the second innings of the Test match. Kumble is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As for pace spearhead Bumrah, he was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

Dubai to roll out China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday -statement

Dubai said on Saturday it will roll out Chinas Sinopharm vaccine to the general public as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East tourism hub.The Sinopharm campaign will start on Sunday, the Dubai media office said in a statement, a...

Three killed, one injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a truck on Yamuna Expressway near here on early hours of Saturday, police said.The victims were on their way to Lucknow from Delhi w...

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test; J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test the VergeSpaceXs first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021