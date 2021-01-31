Sports News Roundup: Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine; Embiid carrying 76ers into matchup with Pacers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine

The Australian Open quarantine facilities are still holding 15 people, including one player and two others who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in their lockdown, Melbourne health authorities said on Sunday. The vast majority of the more than 1,000 players and their entourages undergoing 14 days of isolation in Melbourne and Adelaide were released by midnight on Saturday and have started preparing for the Grand Slam.

Embiid carrying 76ers into matchup with Pacers

Joel Embiid didn't let back tightness slow him down during another impressive performance in a 118-94 win over host Minnesota on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minn. Two days after a scary fall against the Lakers, Embiid finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in only 27 minutes to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 win.

Magic, Raptors looking for much-needed win

It will be a case of two teams desperately in need of a win when the Orlando Magic visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa on Sunday. The Magic have lost two in a row and 10 of their past 12 games, while the Raptors have lost three straight and four of their past six.

Denver out to rock rolling Jazz

Friday night in San Antonio, the Denver Nuggets came within a quarter of sweeping a five-game road trip and extending their winning streak to six games. It was an impressive run, but not as impressive as what the Utah Jazz have been doing lately. Utah has reeled off 11 straight wins, the past two without Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors, and at 15-4 own the best record in the NBA. The Jazz will put that streak on the line when they visit the Nuggets for an early afternoon matchup on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Jazz rout Mavs for 11th win in row

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 32 points and sank seven 3-pointers to lift the short-handed Utah Jazz to their 11th straight victory, a 120-101 blowout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Joe Ingles became the franchise's all-time leading 3-point scorer on a night when Utah hit 20 3-pointers for their ninth consecutive game with 15 or more from beyond the arc. Houston set the NBA team record with 10 straight games with at least 15 triples between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Surging Sabres edge Devils in shootout

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and was perfect in the shootout as the host Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to five games with a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Captain Jack Eichel scored the lone goal of the shootout and Taylor Hall recorded two assists against his former team. Buffalo improved to 3-0-2 since losing three of four to open the season.

Did not miss tennis or most players, Kyrgios says ahead of return

Nick Kyrgios did not miss tennis or most of his fellow players during his year away from the game, the 25-year-old maverick said ahead of his return to action at an Australian Open warm-up event next week. The outspoken Australian will take on Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Murray River Open on Monday in what would be his first competitive match in a year.

Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz share lead at Torrey Pines

Patrick Reed and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz took completely different roads Saturday, ultimately meeting atop the leaderboard at 10-under par heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Reed and Ortiz hold a two-shot lead over a group of five that includes Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Spain's Jon Rahm, Australia's Adam Scott, and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

We'll never ask for athletes to be vaccinated first, says Italian Olympic Committee

The president of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Saturday that it will never ask for its athletes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before others in the country ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games. Hungary and Serbia began inoculating their Olympic athletes on Friday, while Israel's Olympic Committee said it had already vaccinated half its Olympic delegation and would complete the process by the end of May.

Rested Durant, Nets take on slumping Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets rested Kevin Durant Friday and were still good enough to match a franchise record for points scored in a regulation game. Brooklyn hopes to keep the productive offense going and extend its winning streak to a season-high five games Sunday night when it visits the Washington Wizards.

