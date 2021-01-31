Left Menu

I don't know how we are going to get Kohli out: Moeen

We do a little bit but not too much. Back in the fold after recovering from COVID-19, Moeen said he has still got match-winning performances in him and is ready to take on India.Besides the Tests, India and England will play three ODIs and five T20Is.Moeen said playing Test cricket is his biggest motivation and he has little targets, which he is wants to achieve in the upcoming series.Whether or not I get picked is another matter ...

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:40 IST
I don't know how we are going to get Kohli out: Moeen

England all-rounder Moeen Ali doesn't know how they are going to tackle Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against India and feels the batting maestro will be extra motivated to fire after missing his team's incredible triumph in Australia.

Kohli, who had returned home after the opening Test debacle against Australia for the birth of his child, is back to captain the side in the four-match series against England, beginning here on February 5.

''How do we get him out? He's obviously an amazing player, world-class, he's very motivated to do well and I'm sure he'll be even more motivated after they did well in Australia and he had to leave for the birth of his child,'' Moeen told reporters during a video conference.

''I don't know how we're going to get him out because I don't think he has any sort of weakness but we have a good bowling attack, some pace in the line-up.

''He's a great guy and a good friend of mine -- we don't talk too much about cricket. We do a little bit but not too much.'' Back in the fold after recovering from COVID-19, Moeen said he has still got ''match-winning performances'' in him and is ready to take on India.

Besides the Tests, India and England will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Moeen said playing Test cricket is his ''biggest motivation'' and he has ''little targets'', which he is wants to achieve in the upcoming series.

''Whether or not I get picked is another matter ... in terms of being ready to play, I think I'll be fine to play, I'll be ready. I've waited long enough,'' he said.

''I still feel I've got wickets and runs in me and match-winning performances within me. I have little targets I want to achieve first. I am not too far away from getting 200 wickets. ''I know people say they don't look at these things but it would be something I would look at. Then I would set another target after that.'' The 33-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 upon the England team's arrival in Sri Lanka and missed the two Tests there, which the visitors won for a series sweep.

''I'm all right now. Once I tested positive, I just wanted to get it over and done with really. It has been tough but I'm a big believer in 'after hardship comes ease'. Hopefully there is ease after this,'' said Moeen, who had just five or six net sessions due to the time he had to spend in quarantine.

Moeen, who has 181 wickets and 2782 runs in Test cricket, had taken a break from the traditional format after missing out on a full contract in 2019.

''I enjoyed the break and played a few leagues around the world ... but ultimately it was Test cricket that I missed. ''When you're playing Test cricket, you're on top of your game in terms of your batting and bowling; your technique. I don't think it's great when you're just playing white-ball,'' he said.

Moeen said red-ball cricket makes for a better T20 cricketer.

''When you are playing red-ball cricket, you are hitting a lot more balls, you're bowling a lot more too. With Twenty20 cricket, as much as it is hitting sixes, fours etc, the basis of your technique has to be good,'' he said.

''It doesn't surprise me that Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are the two best T20 players around and they play Test cricket. Their defence is pretty solid and it gives you more confidence. When I was playing all forms, I felt was better with my white-ball.'' He also asked people to not pay any heed to conspiracy theories and get vaccinated for the virus.

''There's a lot of conspiracy theories out there but it's just medicine evolving. In our community, people are sometimes a bit cautious. But for things to get back to normal, it's important that we do,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Padma awards have continued recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes: PM Modi.

Padma awards have continued recent tradition of honouring unsung heroes PM Modi....

Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning,three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty toclear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospital...

UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijings imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.The move comes as China and Hong Kong...

India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 days:PM Modi.

India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 daysPM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021