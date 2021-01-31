Left Menu

Tennis-Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Top seeds Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka were given byes and will join the fray in the second round. Anastasia Potapova thrashed fellow teenager Whitney Osuigwe 6-3 6-0 to set up a date with Halep, while France's Alize Cornet will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday to decide Osaka's first opponent.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:56 IST
Tennis-Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The 23-year-old Latvian initially struggled with her serve and posted six double faults in the opening set of her first match since October against experienced Italian Sara Errani.

The 13th seed, who like her opponent has just completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne, found her rhythm in the second set and ran out a 4-6 6-3 6-1 winner after just under two hours on 1573 Arena. Estonian Kaia Kanepi had an even bigger scare on Margaret Court Arena against Australian Astra Sharma, who was two points from victory in the second set before slumping to a 1-6 7-5 6-2 defeat.

French 12th seed Caroline Garcia had a more straightforward outing against local Arina Rodionova, winning 6-3 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Timea Babos. Top seeds Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka were given byes and will join the fray in the second round.

Anastasia Potapova thrashed fellow teenager Whitney Osuigwe 6-3 6-0 to set up a date with Halep, while France's Alize Cornet will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday to decide Osaka's first opponent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic

Former world number one Venus Williams produced a vintage display to outclass Netherlands Arantxa Rus in straight sets and storm into the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic as a packed week of Australian Open warm-up events kicked off...

Country saddened by insult to Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers tractor parade.In his monthly Mann ki Baat bro...

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored: Pujara

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored and the recent tour of Australia was all about that for Indias Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who finds the strike-rate talk overrated.Pujara had collected a lot ...

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.The army said in a statement that an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick attempted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021