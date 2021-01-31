Tennis-Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy
Top seeds Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka were given byes and will join the fray in the second round. Anastasia Potapova thrashed fellow teenager Whitney Osuigwe 6-3 6-0 to set up a date with Halep, while France's Alize Cornet will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday to decide Osaka's first opponent.Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:56 IST
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The 23-year-old Latvian initially struggled with her serve and posted six double faults in the opening set of her first match since October against experienced Italian Sara Errani.
The 13th seed, who like her opponent has just completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne, found her rhythm in the second set and ran out a 4-6 6-3 6-1 winner after just under two hours on 1573 Arena. Estonian Kaia Kanepi had an even bigger scare on Margaret Court Arena against Australian Astra Sharma, who was two points from victory in the second set before slumping to a 1-6 7-5 6-2 defeat.
French 12th seed Caroline Garcia had a more straightforward outing against local Arina Rodionova, winning 6-3 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Timea Babos. Top seeds Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka were given byes and will join the fray in the second round.
Anastasia Potapova thrashed fellow teenager Whitney Osuigwe 6-3 6-0 to set up a date with Halep, while France's Alize Cornet will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday to decide Osaka's first opponent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Osaka
- Australian
- Sara
- Melbourne
- Naomi Osaka
- French
- Simona Halep
- Sharma
- France
- Latvian
- Italian
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 bln Carrefour takeover plan after French govt opposition-sources
EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 bln Carrefour takeover plan after French govt opposition-sources
Smart compose in Google Docs now rolling out in French and Portuguese
Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
COVID-19 vaccination begins in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first MPs to get jab