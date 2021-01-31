Left Menu

Rugby-Australia offer to host South Africa's British and Irish Lions tour

A South African Rugby spokesperson confirmed to Reuters they had received an offer from Australia, but said neither they or the British & Irish Lions would provide any comment at this stage. Australia has been relatively successful in containing the pandemic and in November and December staged the Rugby Championship, renamed the Tri-Nations, after South Africa withdrew.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:51 IST
Rugby-Australia offer to host South Africa's British and Irish Lions tour

Australia has offered to stage this year's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, which is under threat because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan said on Sunday. The Lions are scheduled to play eight matches in South Africa, including a three-match series against the world champion Springboks, starting on July 3 in Cape Town.

Both Britain and South Africa are still firmly in the grip of the virus, however, and Lions officials are scheduled to decide this month whether to proceed with the tour or look at other options. A South African Rugby spokesperson confirmed to Reuters they had received an offer from Australia, but said neither they or the British & Irish Lions would provide any comment at this stage.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing the pandemic and in November and December staged the Rugby Championship, renamed the Tri-Nations, after South Africa withdrew. "I spoke to Jurie Roux, the CEO of South African Rugby, a few weeks ago and offered to host the tournament here, considering how dire the COVID situation is in the UK and South Africa," McLennan told Reuters.

"We learned through the Tri-Nations (that) our government can bring high-performance athletes into the country and safely quarantine them. "Despite all the difficulties, we need to keep the world moving as best we can. So this was a lateral offer and solution to an issue those guys are facing."

The offer was well-received, McLennan said, and there has been subsequent contact between Rugby Australia and other stakeholders in the tour. "It would actually work because there are so many UK and South African residents and expats who live out here, so we could fill stadiums," he added. "They may choose to go somewhere else, but the offer is there."

Rugby Australia would expect to cover costs but beyond that any profits would go to South Africa Rugby and the Lions. "We're not doing this to make money," McLennan added.

Rugby Australia have not yet confirmed their mid-year test series against France but McLennan thought both tours could be accommodated with a little flexibility. "We're dead keen to have France and expect them to come, we're really looking forward to it," he said.

"When you look at the schedules, there would be minimal overlap." The Lions last toured Australia in 2013, winning a thrilling test series 2-1 in front of sellout crowds, and are scheduled to return in 2025. (Additional Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town. Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bottom-placed Odisha FC face Jamshedpur FC in clash of laggards

Virtually out of contention for a play-offs spot, bottom-placed Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.The Kalinga Warriors have won just one game while losing seven and ...

India fought COVID-19 pandemic much better than other nations: Vardhan

India was able to fight the COVID-19 pandemic much better than other countries because of its whole of government and whole of society approach, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.Addressing the British Association of Physicians of Indi...

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavias biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and fil...

Fair Finance: The women entrepreneurs lifting communities out of poverty

Goodwill Ambassador Sonia Gardner. UNCDFMoroccan-born Ms Gardner is one of the most prominent senior women in the financial sector and has been an industry leader for over two decades, as president of a multi-billion dollar New York-based ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021