Left Menu

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:38 IST
Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Sweden's Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix d'Amerique title by beating Davidson du Pont (Jean-Michel Bazire) in the world's top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.

"He's an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, he's unlike any other," Goop told Equidia TV.

The six-year-old stallion is still two titles shy of the all-time record of Ourasi, who prevailed from 1986-88 and in 1990.

Also Read: Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad BJP leader demands party MLA's expulsion over farmers' stir

Infighting surfaced in the BJP in Ghaziabad on Sunday, with a local party leader demanding expulsion of an MLA who is accused of intimidating farmers at the Ghazipur protest site last week.The demand against Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has ...

NCW felicitates women corona warriors on its foundation day

The NCW on Sunday felicitated Women COVID Warriors, who have done exceptional and commendable work during the pandemic.The felicitation was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to mark the National Commission for Womens 29th foundation ...

GST revenues at record high of Rs 1.20 lakh cr in Jan

GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.Mop-up from the Goods and Services Tax GST, which is levied when a co...

Tokyo logs nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Tokyo Japan, January 31 ANIXinhua Japans capital Tokyo logged nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in January, marking a record that doubled the number of infections in the previous month, figures released by the metropolitan government showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021