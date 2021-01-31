Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Sweden's Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix d'Amerique title by beating Davidson du Pont (Jean-Michel Bazire) in the world's top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.

"He's an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, he's unlike any other," Goop told Equidia TV.

The six-year-old stallion is still two titles shy of the all-time record of Ourasi, who prevailed from 1986-88 and in 1990.

