*Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA-INTERVIEW There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored: Pujara By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored and the recent tour of Australia was all about that for India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who finds the ''strike-rate talk'' overrated.

SPO-CRI-IND-MOEEN I don't know how we are going to get Kohli out: Moeen Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) England all-rounder Moeen Ali doesn't know how they are going to tackle Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against India and feels the batting maestro will be extra motivated to fire after missing his team's incredible triumph in Australia.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-COMMENTS Former stars sympathise with domestic players but agree holding Ranji Trophy wasn't feasible New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic has done what even the Second World War could not: bring to a halt the Ranji Trophy's 87-year-old non-stop journey.

SPO-CRI-IND-SPECTATORS After fresh Govt guidelines, 50 per cent spectators likely for 2nd India-England Test New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Spectators might be allowed in the second India-England Test in Chennai after the central government's fresh COVID-19 guidelines permitted crowd attendance at fifty per cent of capacity at sporting venues.

SPO-CRI-IND-CHAPPELL India are favourites, England's top three inconsistent: Chappell New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell reckons India will start as favourites in the Test series against England owing to a quality pace attack with plenty of depth and a top order that is more consistent than the visitors'.

SPO-CRI-KULDEEP Out of favour Kuldeep likes to 'reflect on errors' when things go wrong Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said he likes to ''reflect on the errors'' when things don't go his way as geared up for the first two Tests against England in Chennai, beginning February 5.

SPO-CRI-FOAKES Foakes finds it challenging to concentrate for long hours while standing up on turning tracks Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) England's Ben Foakes on Sunday said he finds it challenging to concentrate while standing up to spinners on turning tracks in the sub-continent but it's something that he will be looking forward to during the four-Test series against India.

SPO-ARCHERY AAI announces archery World Cup probables Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) The Archery Association of India on Sunday shortlisted a core group of 24 compound men's and women's archers, who will take part in the selection trials of the first three stages of the World Cup.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-CAMP Arjun, Prithvi named in over 100 probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) India opener Prithvi Shaw and budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar have been named in the list of 104 Mumbai players picked by MCA for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

SPO-CRI-T10 Qalandars notch up their second consecutive nine-wicket victory Abu Dhabi, Jan 31 (PTI) Veteran Shahid Afridi shone with the ball as Qalandars recorded their second consecutive nine-wicket win, over Team Abu Dhabi, in the Abu Dhabi T10 here.

SPO-RALLY-GILL Gill blazes to National Rally Championship title Coimbatore, Jan 31 (PTI) Gaurav Gill was in blazing form at the wheels of his Mahindra XUV as he and navigator Musa Sherif showed immense skills and patience to win the Rally of Coimbatore here on Sunday and again emerge national champions. SPO-ISL-ODISHA-PREVIEW Bottom-placed Odisha FC face Jamshedpur FC in clash of laggards Bambolim, Jan 31 (PTI) Virtually out of contention for a play-offs spot, bottom-placed Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-MODI-REAX PM's appreciation further strengthens our resolve to perform under pressure, says Shastri New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words of appreciation on the national cricket team's recent triumph in Australia would strengthen its resolve to perform ''under pressure'' in future assignments as well.

SPO-WREST-NATIONALS Asian champion Divya Kakran suffers shock first round loss in women's wrestling nationals Agra, Jan 31 (PTI) Asian champion Divya Kakran, who endured the COVID-19 infection a couple of months back, suffered a shock defeat to Uttar Pradesh's Rajini in a 68kg category first-round bout of the senior Women's National Wrestling Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAMIZ England better sub-continental travellers, plan their India tours very well: Ramiz Raja Karachi, Jan 31 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that England have traditionally been a better travelling team to the sub-continent and their strategy to club the earlier-postponed Sri Lanka Test series with India is an impressive move.

SPO-CRI-PCB-VACCINE PCB to formulate policy on vaccination of players Karachi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is formulating a policy next month on how to vaccinate its players against COVID-19, its Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin Vasco, Jan 31 (PTI) Hyderabad FC strengthened their chances of of qualifying for the play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, here on Sunday.

