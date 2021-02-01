Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Olympic downhill champion Goggia to miss world championships

Goggia missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a result of a cruciate ligament tear and had to end last season early due to a compound fracture of her left arm.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:30 IST
Alpine skiing-Olympic downhill champion Goggia to miss world championships

Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss her home world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo after suffering a knee injury in Germany at the weekend. The Italian ski federation (FISI) said after scans in Milan that the season was over for the 28-year-old, who has won the last four women's World Cup downhills and would have been a favourite in Cortina.

Goggia is also leading the World Cup downhill standings, 195 points clear of American Breezy Johnson. The world championships at the Italian Dolomite resort are scheduled to run from Feb. 8-21.

FISI said Goggia sustained a compound fracture of the right knee after a fall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen while skiing back down to the valley after a Super-G race was postponed due to fog. Goggia missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a result of a cruciate ligament tear and had to end last season early due to a compound fracture of her left arm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget for MSME sector more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget for MSME sector more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities PM Narendra Modi....

Budget has provisions for further strengthening APMC mandis through Agri Infrastructure Fund: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget has provisions for further strengthening APMC mandis through Agri Infrastructure Fund PM Narendra Modi....

Over Rs 257 cr in budget for Personnel Ministry to train bureaucrats in India and abroad

Over Rs 257 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the next financial year for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure, according to the Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minist...

Govt raises customs duty on certain auto parts to support local manufacturing

With an eye on supporting domestic manufacturers, the government on Monday proposed an increase in customs duty on certain imported components used in automobiles.In the Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021