Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches. ZLATAN V LUKAKU WON'T GO AWAY Despite Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in Inter Milan's 4-0 win over Benevento this weekend, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a penalty in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Bologna, the pair's bust-up last Tuesday is still generating the most debate. The two strikers had to be pulled apart as they went off at halftime in the San Siro last week, with the BBC reporting that a pitchside microphone had picked up Ibrahimovic saying "go do your voodoo" to Lukaku.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:56 IST
Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches.

ZLATAN V LUKAKU WON'T GO AWAY Despite Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in Inter Milan's 4-0 win over Benevento this weekend, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a penalty in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Bologna, the pair's bust-up last Tuesday is still generating the most debate.

The two strikers had to be pulled apart as they went off at halftime in the San Siro last week, with the BBC reporting that a pitchside microphone had picked up Ibrahimovic saying "go do your voodoo" to Lukaku. Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to insist his comments had no element of racism in them, with Milan technical director Paolo Maldini, speaking ahead of the Bologna match on Saturday, taking the same stance.

"If someone tries to pull racism into this, then we are prepared to defend our player, because racism has nothing to do with Ibra," Maldini told Sky Sport Italia said. Inter director CEO Giuseppe Marotta backed Lukaku ahead of the win over Benevento.

"The images are clear for all to see. Knowing Lukaku well, he's not an aggressive person," Marotta told DAZN. "The incident was certainly not a positive advert for Italian football."

DONNARUMMA - THE WALL OF MILAN It seems like Gianluigi Donnarumma has been around forever.

The Italy national team's youngest-ever goalkeeper is three games away from 200 Serie A league appearances for Milan -- a remarkable feat for a 21-year-old. There have been contract disputes in the past, but now Donnarumma seems settled and he is hitting top form at the right time.

Three superb saves preserved his side's 1-0 lead at Bologna, before another athletic stop late on ensured a below-par Milan could sneak a 2-1 win. Donnarumma's performance was so impressive that newspaper Corriere dello Sport called him a "wall" in their match report.

Much has been made of Ibrahimovic's goals this season, but if Milan are to win their first league title in a decade, Donnarumma can have just as big a say. TREBLE WINNER PANDEV BREAKS UNUSUAL RECORD

More than a decade on from winning the treble with Inter Milan, 37-year-old Goran Pandev is still going strong in Serie A, and he picked up an usual accolade this weekend. Pandev made his 154th Serie A appearance as a substitute in Genoa's win at Crotone on Sunday, equalling Sergio Pellissier's record as the player with the most appearances off the bench in the Italian top flight in the three points for a win era.

Starts have been few and far between this season, but there is plenty of motivation to keep the weary legs going. This year's rescheduled European Championships will feature North Macedonia making their debut in a major international tournament thanks to Pandev, their all-time top goalscorer.

