Ind vs Eng: Hosts clear COVID-19 tests, to have first outdoor session today

Indian cricket team is all set to have their first outdoor session on Monday to begin preparations for the upcoming series against England as all the players complete their quarantine period. Three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted at regular intervals and all the players have tested negative.

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said in a statement. Earlier in the day, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that the Joe Root-led squad will begin training on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on January 27 after wrapping up the 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka and was undergoing quarantine. The visiting party has returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and is now out of quarantine. The England squad will practice for the first time as a full group for three hours on Tuesday to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series.

"England PCR Test Results - 1 February 2021. All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST)," said the ECB media team on Monday. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns began their training for the first Test against India on Saturday as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. Meanwhile, the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed on Monday.

"We have spoken to the BCCI, we will get official approval for 50 per cent fans by today evening," Ramasaamy told ANI. A BCCI official, earlier in the day, confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Test between India and England.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official on Monday confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera. "Yes, in what comes as a welcome sign for hundreds of our cricket loving fans, they will be allowed to come into the stadium for the Motera Tests," the official said. The first Test will begin on February 5, while the second is slated to commence on February 13. (ANI)

