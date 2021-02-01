Soccer-American defender Reynolds completes move to Roma

Teenage American defender Bryan Reynolds has completed a loan move to AS Roma, with the deal including an obligation to make the transfer permanent from June, for an initial fee of 6.75 million euros, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday. Reynolds, 19, joins from Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Dallas on a temporary basis until the end of June and, subject to the transfer being made permanent, Reynolds has provisionally agreed a contract with Roma that will run until June 30, 2025.

After Michael Bradley, third in the all-time U.S national team caps list, Reynolds becomes the second American to join Roma, and the eighth soccer player from his country to make the move to Italy. "I am excited and humbled to join AS Roma. It is a dream come true," Reynolds said. "After speaking to the club, I quickly realised that this is the ideal place for me to improve and develop as a footballer."

