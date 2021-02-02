Left Menu

BBL: Crowd capacity increased to 75 pc for final at SCG

The Big Bash League (BBL) organisers on Tuesday announced that an increased crowd capacity of 75 per cent has been confirmed for the finals slated to be played on February 6 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:49 IST
BBL: Crowd capacity increased to 75 pc for final at SCG
Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Big Bash League (BBL) organisers on Tuesday announced that an increased crowd capacity of 75 per cent has been confirmed for the finals slated to be played on February 6 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The increased capacity means up to 28,500 fans and SCG members will now be able to attend this season's decider. The Sydney Sixers will host either the Perth Scorchers or Brisbane Heat, who go head to head in Thursday's 'The Challenger'.

The move to a 75 per cent crowd capacity comes after the initial allocation of publicly available tickets was sold out within one hour of going on sale on Monday. The increased capacity has been approved by New South Wales (NSW) Health as part of the SCG's updated COVID Safety plan. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: "Today's announcement of an increased capacity for the BBL final means that over 28,000 fans and SCG members will be able to attend what is sure to be a thrilling season finale on Saturday."

"We're incredibly grateful to the NSW Government, NSW Health, Venues NSW and Cricket NSW for making this possible and ensuring the season ends on a high. We can't wait to see our Sydney fans for the first time this BBL season. BBL finals series has been compelling viewing, with almost three million fans tuning in across the first three matches and we look forward to two more great contests on Thursday and Saturday night," he added. Stuart Ayres, NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, said: "This is a great result for the people of NSW who have been waiting for Big Bash cricket to return to the State. We've worked closely with NSW Health and Cricket Australia to bring this major event to the SCG and can't wait to see the Sydney Sixers and their fans at their home ground on Saturday." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO at animal health facility, fewest new China cases in a monthA team of investigators led by the World Health Organization WHO visited on Tuesday an animal health facility in Chi...

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul to Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhis borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.Farmers protest sites at Delhis borders ...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021