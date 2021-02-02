BBL: Crowd capacity increased to 75 pc for final at SCG

The Big Bash League (BBL) organisers on Tuesday announced that an increased crowd capacity of 75 per cent has been confirmed for the finals slated to be played on February 6 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The increased capacity means up to 28,500 fans and SCG members will now be able to attend this season's decider. The Sydney Sixers will host either the Perth Scorchers or Brisbane Heat, who go head to head in Thursday's 'The Challenger'.

The move to a 75 per cent crowd capacity comes after the initial allocation of publicly available tickets was sold out within one hour of going on sale on Monday. The increased capacity has been approved by New South Wales (NSW) Health as part of the SCG's updated COVID Safety plan. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: "Today's announcement of an increased capacity for the BBL final means that over 28,000 fans and SCG members will be able to attend what is sure to be a thrilling season finale on Saturday."

"We're incredibly grateful to the NSW Government, NSW Health, Venues NSW and Cricket NSW for making this possible and ensuring the season ends on a high. We can't wait to see our Sydney fans for the first time this BBL season. BBL finals series has been compelling viewing, with almost three million fans tuning in across the first three matches and we look forward to two more great contests on Thursday and Saturday night," he added. Stuart Ayres, NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, said: "This is a great result for the people of NSW who have been waiting for Big Bash cricket to return to the State. We've worked closely with NSW Health and Cricket Australia to bring this major event to the SCG and can't wait to see the Sydney Sixers and their fans at their home ground on Saturday." (ANI)

