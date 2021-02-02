Tennis-Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issue

Tennis-Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issueReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:32 IST
World number two Rafa Nadal has pulled out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie in Melbourne against Australia with a lower back problem, the 20-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday.
"Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back," Nadal said on Twitter. "Hopefully I'll be better for Thursday."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
