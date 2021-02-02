England will find it tough to get Shubman Gill out, says Dominic Cork

Left Menu

Former fast bowler Dominic Cork feels England bowlers will have to toil hard to get Indian batsman Shubman Gill out in the upcoming Test series slated to begin from Friday.

India opener Shubman Gill (Image: BCCI's Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former fast bowler Dominic Cork feels England bowlers will have to toil hard to get Indian batsman Shubman Gill out in the upcoming Test series slated to begin from Friday. Gill and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant played a key role in India's win in the fourth Test against Australia last month. Cork has picked Gill and Pant as the young stars to look forward to in the upcoming India-England series.

"We need to put two younger players into the Indian side. Shubman Gill, who Scott Styris has been banging the drum about Shubman Gill, but what a performance against Australia. He's obviously a talented cricketer, so I am going to pick him," said Cork on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. "Even though Rishabh Pant, I think he's got a major force to play in this series, especially with that superb innings in the last Test match to win the series against Australia, but for me, I am just gonna go the way Scott Styris wants everybody to go, is Shubman Gill, because he is such a superb young player and England will find it tough to get him out," he added.

Cork feels even though England is coming on the back of a series win against Sri Lanka, the visitors will not able to seal the four-match Test series against India. "I think India will win the series. I think England are in a better place now. England just beating Sri Lanka will help and having the likes of Stokes, Archer and Burns back in the squad will help but I still think that India are too strong and will win the series," said Cork.

The first Test between India and England will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

