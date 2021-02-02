Left Menu

Soccer-Rojo leaves Man Utd to sign for Boca Juniors

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentina's Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals. "Marcos Rojo has completed his transfer to Boca Juniors," United said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marcos-rojo-completes-permanent-move-from-man-utd-to-boca-juniors#.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:21 IST
Soccer-Rojo leaves Man Utd to sign for Boca Juniors

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentina's Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.

"Marcos Rojo has completed his transfer to Boca Juniors," United said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marcos-rojo-completes-permanent-move-from-man-utd-to-boca-juniors#. "The 30-year-old will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions." Rojo spent the second half of last season on loan at Estudiantes before returning to United, but has not played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season.

He made his last United appearance in a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in November 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ''undemocratic,'' ill-advised

Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump as a political weapon to bar the former president from seeking office again and are pursuing a case that is undemocratic and unconstitutional, one of his lawyers says...

No decision on countrywide roll-out of NRC, MHA tells parliamentary panel

The Centre has not taken any decision on the roll-out of the National Register of Citizens NRC for the whole country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has told a parliamentary panel.It has been clarified at various levels in government time and...

IIFCL may be subsumed into new DFI: DFS Secretary

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Tuesday said that India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited IIFCL may be subsumed into the new Development Finance Institution being set up to accelerated infrastructure financing activities...

Impact of COVID-19 on cancer care has been ‘profound’, warns UN health agency

More than a year since the new coronavirus crisis began, its impact on cancer care has been stark, with 50 per cent of governments having cancer services partially or completely disrupted because of the pandemic, said Dr Andr Ilbawi, from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021