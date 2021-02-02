The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Newcomer Siraj, veteran Ishant locked in battle for second pacer's slot By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) From not having enough options due to a plethora of injuries, the Indian team will have a different worry while selecting the playing XI for the opening Test against England, with old warhorse Ishant Sharma facing tough competition from newcomer Mohammed Siraj.

SPO-CRI-AUS-LD POSTPONEMENT Australia postpone Test tour of South Africa; all but out of WTC final contention (Eds: Adding Cricket South Africa reaction) Sydney, Feb 2 (PTI) Australia on Tuesday postponed their tour of South Africa next month citing ''unacceptable health and safety risk'' in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, a decision that virtually knocks them out of contention from the World Test Championship final later this year. SPO-CRI-IND-ARCHER If bio-bubble gets too overbearing, no shame in saying that: Archer Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Jofra Archer is gearing up for a punishing year in a bio-bubble starting with the India series, but the England pacer won't mind walking out of the controlled environment if it gets ''too overbearing''.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER-CROWD Won't believe till I see fans walking in: Archer on crowd being allowed for 2nd Test Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Seeing is believing, England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Tuesday when his reaction was sought on spectators being allowed at Chepauk for the second cricket Test against India, starting February 13.

SPO-CRI-CSA-AUS CA move to not tour South Africa disappointing, represents a serious financial loss: CSA Johannesburg, Feb 2 (PTI) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday slammed its Australian counterpart for postponing a Test tour of the country citing the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is ''extremely'' disappointing and will lead to ''serious financial loss''.

SPO-CRI-PATHAN-KULDEEP Left-arm wrist spinners are unique, India should play Kuldeep against England: Pathan By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) ''You don't get left-arm wrist spinners everyday,'' former pacer Irfan Pathan said, firmly backing Kuldeep Yadav and hoped that there will be place for him in the Indian team for the Test-series against England. SPO-CRI-PIETERSEN Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story, will be discussed throughout: Pietersen Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Former England star Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking charge from Ajinkya Rahane, after one of India's finest triumphs, is an ''interesting story'' that will be discussed a lot throughout the upcoming Test series between the two heavyweights.

SPO-ISL-ODISHA-BAXTER Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter for rape remark in post-match interview New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Indian Super League side Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked its head coach Stuart Baxter for making an unsavoury comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-FOWLER SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remark against referees By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The ISL is making headlines for the wrong reasons as East Bengal's star English coach Robbie Fowler faces a minimum ban of five matches and Rs 6 lakh fine for an alleged racist remark against referees after a match against FC Goa. SPO-CRI-DINDA Dinda announces retirement from all cricket Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) Veteran India and Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career spanning one and a half decade.

SPO-TENNIS-NAGAL Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Gearing up to compete at next week's Australian Open, India's Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said he has a gut feeling that he will bump into a top-10 player at the first Grand Slam of the season.

SPO-CRI-HUGHES Merv Hughes inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Former pacer Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country's board (CA) said on Tuesday, describing him as a ''larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world''.

SPO-CRI-LANGER It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a ''wake-up call'' which he won't ignore.

SPO-CRI-RAHUL Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) His tour of Australia cut short after a wrist injury, India's star batsman K L Rahul on Tuesday said he has regained his fitness after completing rehabilitation and is looking forward to the home series against England.

SPO-BAD-RANKING Satwik, Ashwini break into world's top 20 with good show in Asia leg New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa was rewarded for its stupendous show at the recent-concluded Asia leg as it broke into the world's top 20 in the latest BWF rankings announced on Tuesday.

