Soccer-Dortmund's Haaland finally finishes off Paderborn after VAR drama

Prince Osei Owusu slotted from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time to force the extra-period. However, Haaland promptly restored Dortmund's lead in the fifth minute of extra-time and this time there was no sting in the tail.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 03-02-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 04:11 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland struck the decisive goal in extra-time after having a previous strike ruled out to seal a 3-2 win at home to Paderborn to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday after a dramatic fightback from the visitors. Early goals from Emre Can and Jadon Sancho looked to be sending Dortmund through but Julian Justvan pulled a goal back for second division Paderborn in the 79th minute.

Haaland thought he had clinched victory for Dortmund when he scored in stoppage time but in a remarkable turn of events the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for an earlier foul in the Dortmund area, leading to a penalty for Paderborn. Prince Osei Owusu slotted from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time to force the extra-period. However, Haaland promptly restored Dortmund's lead in the fifth minute of extra-time and this time there was no sting in the tail.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

