Left Menu

Dias lives 24 hours for playing football, says Guardiola

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has hailed Ruben Dias, saying that the centre-back has managed to have the same impact as Virgil van Dijk had for Liverpool.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:12 IST
Dias lives 24 hours for playing football, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has hailed Ruben Dias, saying that the centre-back has managed to have the same impact as Virgil van Dijk had for Liverpool. Dias had made a switch to Manchester City in September 2020 and he has helped his side climb to the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

City has conceded just 10 goals in the 28 games since Dias' arrival. Guardiola's side has also managed to keep 19 clean sheets across all competitions in the ongoing season. "Yes, absolutely. So far, how he's settled immediately, in terms of mentality and he's a guy who lives 24 hours for his profession. Every step he does, at home, on or off the pitch, eating, sleeping, recovering time, preparation time, everything is to be perfect during this 95-minute football game. That's why," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Van Dijk has been out of action for Liverpool since injuring his knee ligaments in October last year. Dias, meanwhile, has been exceptional for City, playing every minute in the Premier League since his. "He's not just a player who plays good, he's a player who makes the other guys play good too. It's 90 minutes talking, 90 minutes communicating, 90 minutes saying what they have to do in every single action. When that happens, it's difficult for me and he's undroppable," said Guardiola.

"It's quite similar like Eric Garcia, Eric has this mentality to play 90 minutes talk, lead the other ones. Hopefully, the other central defenders - John [Stones], Aymeric [Laporte], Nathan [Ake] - can learn and not just play for themselves and what they have to do, see what happens close to them. That's why it's a football game as a team, not just individuals," he added. Manchester City is currently placed at the top spot in Premier League standings with 44 points from 20 games. The side will next take on Burnley later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tsunami not expected after 6.6 magnitude quake strikes southeast of Easter Island, Chile

A tsunami was not expected after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in sea southeast of Easter Island, Chile, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said.The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers 6.21 mileswith its epicenter about 1,483 km south...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, official data showed on Wednesday, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday bre...

Dortmund survives VAR drama, Leverkusen upset in German Cup

Borussia Dortmund survived late VAR drama to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup, while Bayer Leverkusen was stunned by fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen.Dortmund endured a nervy finale before Erling Haaland finally sealed a 3-2 win in...

Root condoles demise of Captain Tom Moore

England Test skipper Joe Root on Wednesday condoled the demise of centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts. Captain Tom Moore passed away on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021