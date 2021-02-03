Left Menu

Tennis-Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

He is currently ranked 35th. Wawrinka's coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December the 35-year-old, who won the 2014 Australian Open, will make a final push for success before the end of his career.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:48 IST
Tennis-Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka warmed up for the season's first Grand Slam with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the last 16 of the Murray River Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, three-times major champion Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.

Top seed Wawrinka, who sent down 14 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoint chances in the match, will continue his bid for a first ATP crown since winning in Geneva in 2017 and takes on local favourite Alex Bolt on Thursday. Wawrinka underwent knee surgery following his last title and had trouble with niggling injuries through 2018 during which his ranking fell to 263. He is currently ranked 35th.

Wawrinka's coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December the 35-year-old, who won the 2014 Australian Open, will make a final push for success before the end of his career. The Australian Open begins on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R-Day violence: Rakesh Tikait accuses Delhi Police of conspiracy

Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday accused the Delhi Police of conspiracy behind the Republic Day violence. Tikait who was en route to Jind to attend a Mahapanchayat, told ANI, We have been holding panchayats...

Tsunami not expected after 6.6 magnitude quake strikes southeast of Easter Island, Chile

A tsunami was not expected after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in sea southeast of Easter Island, Chile, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said.The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers 6.21 mileswith its epicenter about 1,483 km south...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, official data showed on Wednesday, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday bre...

Dortmund survives VAR drama, Leverkusen upset in German Cup

Borussia Dortmund survived late VAR drama to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup, while Bayer Leverkusen was stunned by fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen.Dortmund endured a nervy finale before Erling Haaland finally sealed a 3-2 win in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021