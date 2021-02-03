Left Menu

Olympics-Wear a face mask, and no singing or chanting, say Tokyo organisers

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:23 IST
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said on Wednesday athletes and officials should not use public transport without permission, and asked them to wear a face mask at "all times" during the event except when eating or sleeping.

The organizers unveiled a "playbook" detailing COVID-19 measures that will be taken during the Summer Games this year.

They also asked fans not to sing or chant to support athletes, according to their playbook.

