STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-BFI-ELECTION Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Incumbent Ajay Singh was on Wednesday re-elected the Boxing Federation of India's President, comprehensively defeating challenger Ashish Shelar in the polls which had an International Boxing Association (AIBA) observer in attendance.

SPO-CRI-ENG-POPE Ollie Pope added to England squad ahead of first Test Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to England's squad for the much-anticipated Test series opener against India after taking part in the team's training sessions here since the end of its quarantine period.

SPO-CRI-AUS-SA-REAX CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan; Pietersen calls it dark time in cricket London, Feb 3 (PTI) Former England skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday questioned Australia's decision to postpone their tour of South Africa and expressed doubts if they would have done the same with a powerful cricket nation like India.

SPO-CRI-ROOT I would love to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad: Root New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) England's Test captain Joe Root wants to be in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup though he understands it is not going to be a cakewalk for one of the country's finest batsmen in the game's traditional format.

SPO-CRI-WILLIAMSON-IND Kane Williamson hails injury-ravaged India's ''truly remarkable'' triumph in Australia New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) New Zealand's talismanic captain Kane Williamson has hailed India's ''truly remarkable'' triumph in Australia, coming in the backdrop of a disastrous Test series opener and injuries to innumerable players.

SPO-BAD-CANCELLATION Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship cancelled due to coronavirus-related restrictions New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, scheduled to be held in Wuhan in China next week, was on Wednesday cancelled due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine protocols imposed by many countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-MINISTER-BUDGETIf needed, there is provision to revise budget allocation for sports: Rijiju New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the amount allocated for sports for the financial year 2021-22 could be revised if it is needed, asserting that all requirements of athletes heading into Tokyo Olympics are being met.

