SL coach Mickey Arthur, batsman Lahiru Thirimanne test positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka head coach Micky Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of the West Indies later this month, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said following the development, it was exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour, matches of which were supposed to start on February 20.

The two were found positive following PCR Tests carried out on Tuesday for the entire 36-member provisional squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers and the HPC staff.

The tests were part of those conducted for the provisional squad that is set to tour West Indies.

''Following PCR Tests carried out on the provisional squad, which was preparing to take part in the national team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, head coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19,'' the SLC said in a statement.

Both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the government's health protocol on COVID-19.

Thirimanne confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus but said he has ''got zero symptoms''.

''Hi guys got the news that I'm positive for covid 19. I have got zero symptoms and I still don't know where I infected the virus. But I have been informed by authorities about necessary details to prevent (the disease) from spreading to others. Stay safe people,'' he tweeted.

Sri Lanka were to play two Tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 International matches during the tour. The 36-member squad had commenced practice on January 28 in three groups, and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure.

''Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021,'' the SLC said.

''In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centres.'' PTI PDS PDS AHAH

