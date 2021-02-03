Left Menu

Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

After losing four wickets in the first two sessions, Bangladesh held firm at the end of the first day against the West Indies to score 242-5 on Wednesday.Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts.Left-handed opener Shadman Islam was the best batsman for Bangladesh with 59 runs, his second fifty in test format.I was sticking to my plan, Shadman said.

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:29 IST
Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

After losing four wickets in the first two sessions, Bangladesh held firm at the end of the first day against the West Indies to score 242-5 on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts.

Left-handed opener Shadman Islam was the best batsman for Bangladesh with 59 runs, his second fifty in test format.

“I was sticking to my plan,” Shadman said. “We have got a good start but we need a few big partnerships to post a big total on the board.” Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim had managed solid starts by amassing 25, 26 and 38, respectively, but failed to come up with big scores.

While Najmul was trapped run-out, Mominul and Mushfiqur were removed by Warrican.

At lunch, Bangladesh was 69-2. Tamim Iqbal was out to Kemar Roach for nine runs within the first hour.

Roach, the most experienced West Indies bowler, delivered a full-length ball that sneaked between the bat and pad of Tamim and shattered his stumps.

In the second session, Bangladesh added 71 runs while losing two more wickets. The hosts added 72-1 in the final session.

Liton Das (34) and Shakib Al Hasan (39) remained not out at the end of the day, scoring 49 in the sixth-wicket stand.

It was Bangladesh’s first test since the start of the coronavirus nearly a year ago, while the West Indies has played five matches.

Shakib is making a return after serving a ban imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by bookmakers.

The West Indies have three players making their test debuts — Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley. While Bonner is a leg-spinner, Mayers and Moseley made it to the national side with their all-round performance in the domestic circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giriraj Singh highlights importance of ‘Waste to Wealth’ aspect of Gobardhan

Union Minister, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Gi...

Unfortunate that some people are calling protesting farmers 'terrorists': Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Taking a veiled dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that some people are calling peaceful farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws terrorists when international personalit...

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws....

Rahul 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to Indias protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at propaganda and fake narratives and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021