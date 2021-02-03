Left Menu

Soccer-Ramos return to training lifts Real

The loss saw them slip behind Barcelona into third in the standings and 10 points adrift of runaway La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand. Ramos, 34, is still yet to resolve his future with Real, with less than five months left on his contract with the club where he has spent the last 16 years.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos returned to full training for the first time on Wednesday after over two weeks out with a knee injury, boosting the stuttering La Liga champions ahead of Saturday's trip to Huesca. Ramos has not featured for Real since the 2-1 defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on Jan. 14 and his side have suffered without him.

Ramos, 34, is still yet to resolve his future with Real, with less than five months left on his contract with the club where he has spent the last 16 years. Real coach Zinedine Zidane took the session for a second day in a row after returning to work for the first time on Tuesday following a brief absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

