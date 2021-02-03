Left Menu

Motor racing-Grosjean moves to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing

Former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean will switch to IndyCar this season with Dale Coyne Racing, the Frenchman announced on Wednesday. The IndyCar season is scheduled to start on April 18 with the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:58 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean moves to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean will switch to IndyCar this season with Dale Coyne Racing, the Frenchman announced on Wednesday. The 34-year-old, who left grand prix racing at the end of last year after losing his seat at the U.S.-owned Haas team, said will race only on street circuits and road races and not ovals.

Grosjean's last Formula One race ended in a fiery crash at last November's Bahrain Grand Prix when his Haas penetrated a metal barrier, split in two and erupted in flames before he clambered to safety. The IndyCar season is scheduled to start on April 18 with the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19

A day after the central government stated that 162 doctors died due to Covid-19 in the country, the Indian Medical Association IMA Wednesday said that it is shocked and pegged the figure at 734. The top medical body in a statement said that...

Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protests

Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday he had been jailed for 25 days for what a Moscow court said were repeated violations of protest legislation.Police last week detained Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazo...

WRAPUP 5-Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

A social media-driven trading frenzy cooled further on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a meeting of top officials that could result in tougher markets regulation for hedge funds, small investors and stockbrokers. Ma...

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021