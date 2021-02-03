Left Menu

Triathlon-Arena Games returns with events in London and Rotterdam

The SLT Arena Games will make a return this year with two events, in London and Rotterdam, that will combine both real life and virtual racing, Super League Triathlon announced on Wednesday. Organisers said the field for the Rotterdam event will be released in the coming weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:47 IST
Triathlon-Arena Games returns with events in London and Rotterdam

The SLT Arena Games will make a return this year with two events, in London and Rotterdam, that will combine both real life and virtual racing, Super League Triathlon announced on Wednesday. Powered by Zwift, an online racing platform where cyclists and runners can compete on an exercise bike or a treadmill, the events will take place on March 27 in London and April 18 in Rotterdam where it made its debut in August last year.

Athletes will swim 200 metres in an Olympic-sized swimming pool before cycling four kilometres and finally running one kilometre on the virtual platform. "We are continuing to grow the SLT Arena Games... and make it part of Super League's yearly offering of exciting professional triathlon," Super League Triathlon CEO Michael D'hulst said in a statement.

"We will make a few small tweaks to the format to improve the events further and have put together some fantastic line-ups. I can't wait to see so many Olympic hopefuls racing at full throttle." Olympic medal hopefuls such as Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee are already confirmed for the London event. Organisers said the field for the Rotterdam event will be released in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave begins at Aero India 2021

The Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave began at Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka on February 03, 2021. Chiefs of Air Staff CAS of more than 24 countries are attending the conclave physically and 16 virtually. The theme of the two-d...

Delhi police launches action against 'fake posts' on social media

The Delhi Police has launched action against alleged fake posts on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter, officials said ...

EIB and SPGE sign €4.5m agreement to improve biodiversity and ecosystems

The European Investment Bank EIB and Socit Publique de Gestion de lEau SPGE have announced a 4.5 million agreement to finance a series of projects in Wallonia specifically intended to improve biodiversity and restore andor preserve ecosyste...

BMC unveils Rs 39,038 cr budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crorebudget for the year 2021-22.In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax orlicence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, thecountrys richest civic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021