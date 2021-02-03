Left Menu

PM Modi 'glad' to see Pietersen's affection towards India

After Kevin Pietersen praised 'beloved country' India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad to see the former England cricketer's affection towards India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:49 IST
PM Modi 'glad' to see Pietersen's affection towards India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

After Kevin Pietersen praised 'beloved country' India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad to see the former England cricketer's affection towards India. PM Modi also said, "we believe that the world is our family" and want to play "our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19".

"Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi wrote, replying to Pietersen's tweet. On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed that 'Made in India' vaccines have arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa. "In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Replying to this, Pietersen had tweeted: "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!" Also, on Wednesday, the former cricketer wrote: "India has taught me so much and also given me so much, throughout my career. I've felt the love, passion, energy and hospitality that not many other countries can compare with. The world is seeing its care with the delivery of the vaccine to SA this week." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to decriminalise 12 offences under LLP Act

The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday said it plans to decriminalise 12 offences as well as omit a provision entailing criminal liability under the Limited Liability Partnership LLP Act, 2008, for greater ease of doing business for la...

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave begins at Aero India 2021

The Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave began at Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka on February 03, 2021. Chiefs of Air Staff CAS of more than 24 countries are attending the conclave physically and 16 virtually. The theme of the two-d...

Delhi police launches action against 'fake posts' on social media

The Delhi Police has launched action against alleged fake posts on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter, officials said ...

EIB and SPGE sign €4.5m agreement to improve biodiversity and ecosystems

The European Investment Bank EIB and Socit Publique de Gestion de lEau SPGE have announced a 4.5 million agreement to finance a series of projects in Wallonia specifically intended to improve biodiversity and restore andor preserve ecosyste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021