Left Menu

Soccer-Dzeko stripped of Roma captaincy after clash with coach Fonseca

Edin Dzeko has been stripped of the AS Roma captaincy but resolved his differences with coach Paulo Fonseca, the Serie A club’s general manager Tiago Pinto said on Wednesday. But Pinto, who left Benfica to become Roma’s general manager in November 2020, revealed that while the dispute has been settled, Dzeko would not continue to lead the team. "On the captaincy, a club must rely on discipline," he told a news conference.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:46 IST
Soccer-Dzeko stripped of Roma captaincy after clash with coach Fonseca

Edin Dzeko has been stripped of the AS Roma captaincy but resolved his differences with coach Paulo Fonseca, the Serie A club’s general manager Tiago Pinto said on Wednesday. The Bosnian striker has not played for the capital club since their Coppa Italia last-16 elimination by Spezia on Jan. 19.

The 34-year-old trained separately from the squad after a disagreement with Fonseca, and Italian media reports said the club considered selling him during the January transfer market. But Pinto, who left Benfica to become Roma’s general manager in November 2020, revealed that while the dispute has been settled, Dzeko would not continue to lead the team.

"On the captaincy, a club must rely on discipline," he told a news conference. "At the moment Dzeko isn’t the Roma captain. We will work for the interests of Roma in the future."

Dzeko has been a key player for Roma since signing from Manchester City in 2016 and has scored eight goals in 20 appearances this season in all competitions. That form has helped Roma to third place in the Serie A table and the knockout stages of the Europa League.

"Anyone who lives in the world of football lives in a family, and in every family there are problems and clarifications," Pinto said. "Once they are resolved, you become stronger. Dzeko is a very professional footballer, a person with a strong character who has a great history with Roma," he added.

"The collective good of Roma is more important than personal interests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a militar...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021