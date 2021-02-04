Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Crawley ruled out of first two Tests due to wrist injury

England opener Zak Crawley has been ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:25 IST
England opener Zak Crawley. Image Credit: ANI

England opener Zak Crawley has been ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist. "Following the results of last night's scan, England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests of India versus England series," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation," it added. The Kent player sustained the injury during England's practice in Chennai on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play. The England medical team will continue to assess his progress over the next few weeks.

The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. The first Test will be played behind closed doors while the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series. "We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

The Joe Root-led England squad began training on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test. (ANI)

