IOC says "issue closed" after Tokyo Games head Mori apologises over sexist comments

The International Olympic Committee considers the "issue closed" following an apology on Thursday from Tokyo Games President Yoshiro Mori over sexist comments he had made.

"Mori has apologised for his comments today. With this, the IOC considers the issue closed," it said in a statement.

Mori has faced calls to quit following the comments.

