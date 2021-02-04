Left Menu

Cycling-Giro d'Italia to start from Piedmont region - organisers

This year's Giro d'Italia will start from the Piedmont region with an individual time trial in Turin, 160 years after it served as the first capital of the united Italy, organisers said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:05 IST
Cycling-Giro d'Italia to start from Piedmont region - organisers

This year's Giro d'Italia will start from the Piedmont region with an individual time trial in Turin, 160 years after it served as the first capital of the united Italy, organisers said on Thursday. The second and third stages, from Stupinigi to Novara and Biella to Canale, respectively, will also be hosted by the region, which is hosting the 'Grande Partenza' for the first time since the race departed from Turin in 2011.

The three-week grand tour will return to Piedmont for the finish of stage 19 at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia, followed by a stage 20 start from Verbania the next day. The Giro is to be held from May 8-30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC convicts Ugandan rebel commander of war crimes

The International Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a former commander in the notorious Ugandan rebel group the Lords Resistance Army of dozens of war crimes and crimes against humanity ranging from multiple murders to forced marriages.D...

Tennis-Women's matches shortened in Australian Open tuneups

Women will play shorter matches at the Australian Open tuneups from Friday due to a logjam in fixtures after Thursdays play was cancelled on news a quarantine hotel worker was infected with the coronavirus. Thursdays matches at the six even...

We managed the game really well: Rodgers hails Leicester City after win

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, impressed with his teams performance which handed them a 2-0 win over Fulham, said his side managed the game really well. I thought that the two goals were real goals of quality. We knew this was goin...

SPECIAL REPORT-Stolen election? Republican lawmakers paralyzed by Trump's false fraud claims

On Jan. 6, right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 147 Republican lawmakers voted the way then-president Donald Trump and the rioters had demanded - to overturn his election loss, after months of Trumps baseless claims that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021