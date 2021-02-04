Left Menu

Head of Tokyo Games won''t resign after statement about women

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Thursday he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.The controversy surrounding Yoshiro Mori, the gaffe-prone former Japanese prime minister, is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didnt need as organisers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:42 IST
Head of Tokyo Games won''t resign after statement about women

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Thursday he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.

The controversy surrounding Yoshiro Mori, the gaffe-prone former Japanese prime minister, is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didn't need as organisers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. They are scheduled to open on July 23.

''I am not thinking to resign,'' Mori said. ''I have been working hard and helped devotedly for seven years. I will not be stepping down.'' The International Olympic Committee said it will not urge Mori to resign, saying his apology was enough.

In an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by the daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun as saying women talk too much in meetings. His comments have created a storm in Japan, where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.

''The statement made at the Japan Olympic Committee was an inappropriate expression, contrary to the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics,'' Mori said. ''I am deeply remorseful. I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologize for any unpleasant feelings.'' In an online meeting, Asahi reported the 83-year-old official as saying: ''Women are very competitive. When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something.'' Mori's comment came when he was asked about the presence of few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

''If we are going to have more women directors, someone has remarked, then meetings go on for a long time unless we restrict the comments,'' he said. ''I'm not saying who that is.'' In defending Mori, the IOC noted its support for gender equality as ''one of the key pillars'' of Olympic values, including an increase in the number of women on its own executive board to 33% with five of 15 members.

''President Mori has apologised for his comments today. With this, the IOC considers the issue closed,'' the Olympic body said.

The Tokyo Olympics are already swamped with problems.

About 80% of Japanese in polls say the games should be postponed or cancelled. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than USD 25 billion. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

Merck Co said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black CEOs leading major U.S. companies, would step down as chief executive officer at the end of June to be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.Frazier, 66, ...

Origo Commodities raises Rs 75 cr in debt funding from Yes Bank

Agriculture supply chain and trade finance company Origo Commodities on Thursday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from Yes Bank.The current round of debt funding will act as working capital for Origo, the company said in a statement, It will ...

Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire. The findings of the study were published in the journal Motivation Science. Self-control sig...

Maha: Mob attacks cops, frees man accused of chain snatching

Three policemen were injured whena mob attacked them and freed a man accused of chain snatchingin Ambivali town of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday,an official said.A team of crime branch of MBVV Mira Bhayandar VasaiVirar commissione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021