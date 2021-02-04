Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:40 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Copies from Virat Kohli's press conference.

*Report ISL match between NorthEast United and FC Goa in Vasco.

*Preview of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC in Margao. *Report of I-League match between Real Kashmir and Indian Arrows in Kolkata. *Report of I-League match between TRAU FC and Punjab FC in Kalyani.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Back in Backyard: Kohli's India set to rely on present, England bank on deep ''Root''ed history By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Root's England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

SPO-FARMERS-LD KOHLI We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Kohli on farmers' protest Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said the ongoing farmers' protest against new agriculture laws has come up for discussion in his team meeting where everyone has ''expressed what they had to''.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-PANT Rishabh Pant will start against England: Kohli Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be preferred over the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, India captain Virat Kohli said here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-PUJARA Pujara will be huge wicket for us: Root Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) In awe of his ability to play long innings, England skipper Joe Root on Thursday underlined the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket and the need for batting like him during the course of the four-Test series against India. SPO-CRI-ROOT-ASHWIN 'Sweeping' Statement: Root gets ready with his pet shot for ''mini-battle with Ashwin'' Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) His slight frame in the formative cricketing years forced Joe Root to hone his skills in playing the sweep shot against spinners, something that he might employ during the ''mini-battle'' with Ravichandran Ashwin in the four-Test series against India starting Friday.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-MILESTONE Walking out for first time in England shirt remains my proudest moment: Root Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) On the verge of playing his 100th Test, Joe Root is back to where it all began, and the beginning -- his maiden outing in England's white flannels -- remains his life's ''proudest moment''.

SPO-CRI-ENG-CRAWLEY-LD INJURY England opener Crawley out of first two Tests against India due to wrist injury Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Fast-rising England opener Zak Crawley was on Thursday ruled out of the first two Test matches against India after sustaining a freak wrist injury on his 23rd birthday.

SPO-FARMERS-NBA-NFL NBA stars extend support to Indian farmers, NFL's Juju Smith-Schuster donates USD 10,000 New York, Feb 4 (PTI) American football league NFL star Juju Smith Schuster has donated USD 10,000 towards medical assistance for the farmers protesting in India against new agriculture laws, while NBA forward Kyle Kuzma has also extended his support to their cause.

SPO-CRI-ICC-KHWAJA Imran Khwaja to continue as ICC Deputy Chair Dubai, Feb 4 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the re-election of Imran Khwaja as the Deputy Chair of the body.

SPO-CRI-ENG-TVRIGHTS Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series London, Feb 4 (PTI) Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of England's high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.

SPO-BOX-IND-AIBA AIBA observer says Boxing Federation of India elections transparent New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) International Boxing Association's legal advisor Yuri Zaytsev, who acted as the world body's observer for the Boxing Federation of India elections, gave a thumbs up to the ''transparent'' proceedings in which incumbent Ajay Singh was re-elected to the President's post.

SPO-MINISTRY-WRESTLER Ministry provides Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to MP wrestler found doing ''labour work'' New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny Jadhav for his training, procurement of equipment and participation in national and international competitions after he was found to be doing ''labour work'' to make ends meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

